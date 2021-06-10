HIGHGATE – Seth A. McLaughlin, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2021, in his home with his canine companion, Gizmo by his side.
He was born in Burlington to Dianne (Gauthier) McLaughlin and the late Larry McLaughlin.
Seth was hardworking and worked many odd jobs throughout this life. His free spirit brought him to join the Carnival in his early 20’s. He traveled, met new friends, and enjoyed life along the way! His journey always brought new adventures, but one thing remained the same, the support of his family at home and his family with the Carnival. Seth was a caring and open-hearted person. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He loved spending time visiting with family and friends. He had a smile that would comfort all who was around him. Seth had a huge heart and a soft spot for animals. Gizmo was his companion, best friend, and travel partner. Although Seth moved around often, he always maintained the closeness and camaraderie with his close-knit friends, a bond that was never broken.
He is survived by his mother, Dianne McLaughlin of St. Albans; siblings, April Bean and her husband Michael of Highgate, Laura McLaughlin and her boyfriend Edward LaDue of Williston, and Shawn McLaughlin and his husband Rex Lott of Brooklyn, NY; aunts and uncles, Jane Gauthier and Herb Devino, Andrew and Michelle Gauthier, Bruce Gauthier and Sharon Boozan, Kevin and Sandy Gauthier, Mike and Lisa McLaughlin, Brad and Maureen Weed, Amy and Jack O’Halloran, Ronald and Judy McLaughlin, and Terry McLaughlin; many cousins; his family away from home, Craig and Peggy Nelson; very special friends, Sara King and her brother Michael King; and all of Seth’s dear friends whose lives he impacted with his spirit. Seth was predeceased by his father, Larry on July 10, 1987; maternal grandparents, Leo and Theresa Gauthier; and paternal grandparents, Winfield and Barbara Weed; and uncles, Edwin, David and Richard McLaughlin and Rodney Weed.
Family and friends are invited to Seth’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 1-3:00 PM and a funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM at Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will immediately follow in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Lamkin St., Highgate, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Seth’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St Albans, VT 05478.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos, and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.