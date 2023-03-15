Fair Winds and Following Seas
It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Father, Brother, and Husband Senior Chief Steven Alen Granger 61, of Pensacola, FL passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2023 just a few months shy of full retirement at which time he was looking forward to travel to see and spend time with his family and friends.
Born June 20th, 1961 in St. Albans Vermont to the parents of Edward and Marie (Giguere) Granger. From a young age he was very driven and determined, and always knew exactly what he wanted. Steve was a humble man with a range of achievements he rarely talked about.
While in High School, he fell in love with the underwaters of Lake Champlain where he first learned to dive with the instructors Art Cohen and Steve Leblanc of Northern Divers. With the help and persistence of his guidance counselor Jane Abraham Crouch, who pushed the school board to allow him to complete 2 years of high-school in one, not common at the time, he graduated then boarded a bus for basic training June of 1979, for the United States Navy at the age of 17, turning 18 on the day he arrived where he then graduated from the NAVAL Recruitment Training Command, Great Lakes IL. His goals in motion to become a Navy SEAL to which he gave 20 years of superior performance and demonstrated skills as a U.S. Navy SEAL operator, advisor and instructor.
His list of achievements include but are not limited to Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL School, BUD/S, Coronado, CA 1980, Underwater Demolition Team 12, Coronado, CA 1980-1983, SDV Team ONE, Coronado, CA 1983-1985, Naval Special Warfare Center, Coronado, CA 1985-1988, SEAL Team SIX, Norfolk, VA 1988-1989, SEAL Team EIGHT Little Creek ,VA 1989-1993, Naval Special Warfare Group Two, Little Creek, VA 1993-1997, Naval Aviation Schools Command, Pensacola, FL 1997-2000.
Steve was a Combat Swimmer, Parachute Rigger, SDV Pilot and Navigator, Special Warfare SDV Instructor, SEAL Operator, Master Training Specialist, Leading Chief Petty Officer/Operations Department, Naval Special SEAL Tactical Training Senior Instructor/Safety Officer, Division Officer, Disaster Control Officer-Training Quality Manager, Force Protection Officer, Curriculum Development, Facilities Project Manager.
While with SEAL Team EIGHT he planned, supervised and conducted advance operator training for six SEAL platoons deployed to the Mediterranean and Africa. He led a SEAL security element in course of operations conducted in Africa during a highly volatile period. This was instrumental in the safe evacuation of over 1,600 Americans and NATO personnel from Liberia within a 90 day Period.
Steve received several military medals and letters of commendation throughout his Naval Career. He received the Navy Marine Corp Expeditionary Medal in 1991 for his role in Operation Sharp Edge.
Upon retiring from the Navy, he invested in Real Estate completing over 40 transactions, while pursuing higher education. From 2000-2002 He did 51 Credit Hours in Civil Engineering Technologies and pursued his Bachelor of Science in Professional Aeronautics, Minor in Aviation Safety at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. With all his free time he obtained his pilots license and could fly Beech Craft Bonanza V-35, Cessna 182, 172, 152 as well as a Piper Cherokee 180. He later teamed up doing private contract work with Cohert International, and CACI International where he taught conduct weapons and tactical sustainment training to maritime security forces.
While as a Civilian Contractor doing some disaster response work, he was recruited by the Pensacola Naval Air Museum where he was set to retire from this June. He was their Industrial Manager Specialist where he was in charge of all the buildings, exhibits, aircraft restorations, maintenance, conservations and preservation of all displays and exhibits. He held utmost respect for the history for each and every item that the museum held in their possession.
Steve leaves behind his wife Bonita, of Pensacola, children he was so very proud of Chadwick Granger of Tennessee, Shannon (Miles) North of Indiana and their Mother Carolyn Burton of Atlanta, grandchildren Aubrey and Thomas, Brother Bryan, and Sister Brenda, Step children and step grandchildren, his Aunt Annette (Richard) Magnant, Aunt Joy Granger, Uncle Allen (Sue) Granger, nephews, nieces and cousins that all meant so much to him.
He was predeceased by his Father Edward, and his Mother Marie, maternal grandparents Conrad and Rosemarie Giguere, Paternal Grandparents Adrian and Beatrice Granger, His Aunt Rejane Godin her husband Lucien, and Uncle John (Jack) Granger.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. For those who wish, contributions in Steve’s memory may be made to the Pensacola Naval Air Museum https://navalaviationfoundation.org/donate/ .
Please keep his family in prayer as we learn to navigate this life without him.
~The just man walketh in his integrity: His children are blessed after him Proverbs 20:7 KJV
~The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday~ Navy SEALS
“So live your life that the fear of death can never enter your heart.
Trouble no one about their religion; respect others in their view, and demand that they respect yours.
Love your life, perfect your life, beautify all things in your life.
Seek to make your life long and its purpose in the service of your people.
When it comes your time to die, be not like those whose hearts are filled with the fear of death, so that when their time comes they weep and pray for a little more time to live their lives over again in a different way.
Sing your death song and die like a hero going home.“ -Tecumseh
