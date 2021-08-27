Scott A. Campbell

Scott Alan Campbell, 55, passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2021. He was born in St. Albans on May 16, 1966 to H. Keith and Doreen (Ross) Campbell. Scott was self-employed and worked for many years with his family doing roofing and construction.
Scott was a very spiritual person. He started every day with prayers and blessing for all of his friends, family, and anyone who crossed his path who was in need of a prayer. He finished by kissing the Baby Jesus and asking Him to bless everyone.
He loved spending time with family and friends, especially at camp. He took great pride in the work that he did and helping others. He loved his New England Patriots and riding his Harley. Scott will be remembered by many for his ability to show and give his love to everyone he knew. He also showed us all how to love everyone in our lives. Everyone was always a “Brother” to him. Scott never greeted you or left you without a hug.
He is survived by his fiancee, Jane Longley of Swanton, VT; his mother, Doreen Campbell of St. Albans; his son Chris Ott of St. Albans; five siblings, Trevor Campbell (Lorrie) of Fairfax, VT, Todd Campbell (Rachael) of Montgomery, VT, Mary Campbell of Montgomery, VT, Janice Cullen (Keith) of St. Albans, VT, Karen Campbell of Montgomery, VT, special family member Karlein Mantan; step-son Jeremy Longley of Georgia, VT, two special aunts, Aunt Mary and Aunt Dee, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his father, H. Keith Campbell.
A Private Celebration of his life will be held with family and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Scott may be shared with his family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
