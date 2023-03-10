Sarah S. Berger

The family of Sarah Sue Berger, age 68, announces that she passed away unexpectedly, March 8, 2023, in Richford. She was born in St. Albans, July 23, 1954 to Roger and Rhoda Hope Berger.
Sarah graduated from Richford High School in 1972, and later went to college at O’Brien’s School of Cosmetology in Burlington. After being a hair dresser for 15 years, she became the business manager at the Center for Media and Democracy (Channel 17) in Burlington.
She love bicycling, hiking, skiing, riding horses and especially rescuing and taking in stray cats wherever she lived.
Sarah is survived by a sister Aimee Raine and her son Trevor Foster and fiancé Christine Saunders of St. Albans, her nephew Taylor Berger (Sommer) of Milton and their children Eli and Lily, her nieces Courtney Wells (Shawn) of Alburgh Springs and their children Rae-Ann and Shawn and Miranda Friz of St. Albans. She was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Rhoda, and her brother Jeb Berger.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held later this spring.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
