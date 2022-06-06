SWANTON – Sandra “Sandi” J. Cheney, age 67, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Swanton, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Montreal, Quebec on June 23, 1954 to the late Kenneth & Hazel (Simms) Brine.
Sandi was born and raised in Montreal. She visited the family camp often in West Swanton, where she met the love of her life. In her 20’s she moved to Vermont, proudly becoming a dual citizen, and married Ernie Cheney on November 20, 1976. They made a home of their own and had three wonderful children that completed their family. Sandi was a selfless mother, she devoted her life to her kids, and her grandkids, who affectionately called her “Bawky”. Attending every ballgame, concert, and school event. Her license plate proved that reading, SPORTMOM. She raised her children to be strong and independent, a mirror image of herself. Sandi was a diehard Boston Bruins fan, she loved gardening, the Beatles, Vince Gil, Coffee Crisps from Canada, and spending time with her “special boys.” Nobody will ever make macaroni and cheese or chicken and biscuits quite like “Sandski” did.
She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Ernie Cheney of Swanton; her children, Lesley Underwood and her husband Andrew of Swanton, Andrew Cheney and his wife Sarah of Swanton, and Matthew Cheney and his wife Becca of Franklin; four grandsons, Samuel and Charlie Underwood and Henry and Hudson Cheney; special granddog, Gunner; her cousin who was like a sister, Lynn Beaudry; special friends, Jackie Quilliam and Kris Daignault. Besides her parents, Sandi was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Arnold and Bertha Cheney; brother-in-law, Marcus William Cheney I; and a nephew, Nicolas Fournier.
In respecting Sandi’s wishes, her family will be holding a private Life Celebration.
For those who wish, contributions in Sandi’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 1186, St. Albans, VT 05478 or to the Jim Bashaw Cancer & Catastrophic Illness Fund, www.northwesternmedicalcenter.org/jimbashawdonation.
Sandi’s family would like to extend sincere thanks to Franklin County Home Health for the wonderful care they provided.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.