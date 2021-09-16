Fairfax, Sandra N. (Barkyoumb) Cutting, 69 passed away surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with Cancer at her home on Monday September 13, 2021. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday September 21, 2021 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church, Fairfax with inurnment to follow in St. Luke Cemetery. Please visit awrfh.com to see Sandy’s full obituary and share your memories.
Sandra N. Cutting
