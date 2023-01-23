Saint Albans - Sandra Little Phillips passed away on January 20, 2023, after an extended battle with her health.
Sandy was born on October, 2, 1937, in St. Albans, Vermont. She was the oldest of six children that Donald and Lillian Little had. Sandy married Bill Phillips on October 18th, 1958, and they were soul mates until her passing.
Bill and Sandy had 5 children, William (Val), James, Sheree (Richard) Stahl, Dana and Ellen (Teresa), grandchildren Tonia, Jordan and Will and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. James and Dana predeceased Sandy, taking a big chunk of her heart with them.
Sandy was also sadly predeceased by her loving sister Donna and her nieces Jessica and Karen.
Sandy enjoyed feeding the calves on the farm, photography, and quilting. Sandy found comfort in Religion and was a very kind person. She loved reading the Guidepost Magazines and Chicken Soup for the Soul books. Sandy was a fierce card player and loved to win, especially over Bill. Sandy loved watching horse racing and had a knack for picking the winner, she also loved watching golf. Sandy made wonderful pies.
There will be a celebration of Sandy’s life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Paul’s Living Church Fund, 11 Church Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the family of Sandra Phillips is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
