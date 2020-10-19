FRANKLIN – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra A. Jones. She passed away at her home in Franklin on October 17, 2020 at the age of 80.
She was born in Essex Center, Vt., on November 25, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Burt and Marjorie (Bullard) Jones.
Sandy graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, Vt., in the class of 1958. After graduation, she trained horses for a period before going to work for her Dad as a bookkeeper. It wasn’t long before he had taught her to fix chainsaws and do motor jobs on tractors. After working for her Dad and acquiring so many technical skills, she took a job at Union Carbide/Eveready in St. Albans as a mechanic. She was the first woman mechanic in the molding department and was highly respected by her co-workers throughout her 31 years there.
There really wasn’t anything Sandy could not do. She built her own house complete with a field stone fireplace. She raised her own beef, chickens, and bees. She plowed her own driveway… and road at one point. She was truly a renaissance woman. And whenever she was asked how or why, she would simply reply with “because nobody told me I couldn’t.”
Sandy is survived by her three sisters and their families, Shila Divelbiss and her two daughters, Derinda (Fred) Owens, and Katrina Stringham; Susan (Francis) Burnor and their children, Jessica Jennings, and her two children, Dylan and Ian, and Michael (Ginger) Burnor; and Sally (Albert) Severy; and her beloved dog, Izzy. Besides her parents, Sandy was predeceased by her brother, Alan D. Jones formerly of Italy; brother-in-law, Harry L. Divelbiss formerly of Washington state; nephew, John P. Jennings formerly of Milton, Vt.; and her niece, Tonya L. Richard formerly of St. Albans, Vt.
In keeping with Sandy’s wishes, a private Life Celebration will be held at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Please visit the Goss Life Celebration Homes website at www.gossfs.com to share condolences, photos and favorite memories.
