ENOSBURG FALLS– Sally R. Charron, age 74 took her most beautiful journey to be with the lord on her birthday Thursday, November 4 after battling complications with renal disease.
Friends and family are invited for visitation on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 4-7:00PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls and a mass of Christian burial, officiated by Fr. Daniel Jordon on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 236 Missisquoi Street, Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that all in attendance, must wear a mask.
To view Sally’s full obituary please visit www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.