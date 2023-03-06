ST. ALBANS - Sally L. Cullen, age 72, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on January 21, 1951 in St. Albans to the late Francis & Doris (Fresn) Longway.
Sally grew up in Swanton and graduated Swanton High School in 1969. She always had a love for sports, she played basketball and tennis, and never missed one of her children’s games or her grandchildren’s special events. Sally loved spending time with her daughters, granddaughters, and great-granddaughters. She worked as a machine operator at Bertek and Mylan for many years. This is where she met the love of her life, Kevin Cullen. Sally and Kevin were married August 4, 2007. They loved traveling, especially to the beach in Maine, or on a Caribbean cruise.
She loved to have a good time and made any event fun. Camping in Lake George or Old Forge, backyard BBQ’s and bonfires, karaoke, shopping dates, lunch dates, and Beverage Mart subs were always more enjoyable when Sally was involved. And we can’t forget to mention her love for Margaritas, especially with her four besties, Martha, Julie, Vicky & Jessie.
Sally is survived by her husband, Kevin Cullen of St. Albans; her twin daughters, Julie King and her significant other Tom Jarvis of Highgate, and Janice Cameron and her husband David of Syracuse, NY; Erika Bean and her husband Mason of St. Albans, Ashlyn King and her fiancé Michael Wright of Alburgh, Hannah McMillen and her husband Griffin of Ft. Bragg, NC, and Brooke Jarvis of Highgate; two great-grandchildren, Vaida Lynn Bean, and Evelynn Sue Bean; step-children, Kristopher Cullen and his wife Marcy and their children Blake & Zeb of St. Albans, and Sean Cullen and his wife Yumiko and their children Yui & Miyu of Tokyo, Japan; her brother, Darwin Longway and his wife Karen of Florida; several nephews, and close friends. In addition to her parents, Sally was predeceased by her granddaughter, Emma Sue Cameron.
Friends & family are invited to Sally’s life celebration on Saturday, March 11, 2023 to include a memorial service at 2:00 PM followed with visitation until 4:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Sally’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health - Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the Make-A-Wish of Vermont, 6655 Shelburne Road, Suite 300, Shelburne, VT 05482.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
