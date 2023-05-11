Georgia - Sally Jennie Mayes, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Friday, May 5th, 2023, at Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare, where family and friends were gathered bedside during her final days.
Born in Georgia, VT on May 14th, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Reginald and Ardella (Andress) Morton. Sally was 78 years old.
Sally was a 1962 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and for over 30 years was a machine operator at Champlain Cable. She was a longtime member of the Georgia Plains Baptist Church, loved to read, go kayaking, going with her friends to exercise and lunch and getting her hair and nails done. She most enjoyed being with her family and friends. Sally will be remembered for her independence, spunk, candor, love of animals and for being fiercely passionate and supportive of those she loved.
Survivors include her daughter, Robin Mercier and her husband, Craig Reed of Georgia; son, Marlin Morton and his wife, Kathy, of Franklin; her grandchildren, Kelsey MacArt and her fiancé, Josh, Ryan Reed and his girlfriend, Brittyn, Brody Reed and his girlfriend, Meghan, Kristina Siegriest and her husband Andy and Amanda Morton, as well as 9 great-grandchildren with a 10th expected in August.
Sally is also survived by her special friends, Bonnie Fish, Dee Longey and Dorothy Draper and her beloved fur babies Cinnamon, Amber, Felix and Bubba.
In addition to her parents, Reginald and Ardella, Sally was predeceased by a grandson, Ryan Kubas.
Sally’s family would like to thank Birchwood Terrace and Bayada Hospice for the love, care and support given to Sally and her family.
Honoring Sally’s request, there will be no services.
Those planning an expression of sympathy, please consider a donation in Sally’s memory to Bayada Hospice, 354 Mountain View Drive, Colchester, Vermont 05446; Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare, 43 Starr Farm Road, Burlington, Vermont 05408; Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue - Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the family of Sally Mayes is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
