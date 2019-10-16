SWANTON – Sadie Ellen Lumbra passed away Friday evening, October 11, 2019, at her home with her family at her side.
Born in Orange, Vt., on May 17, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Campbell and Nellie Woodard. Sadie was 98 years old.
In Exeter, N.H., on September 21, 1941, she married Cedric C. Lumbra, who predeceased her on January 22, 1996.
Sadie was a 1939 graduate of Spaulding High School and many years was manager of Sears & Roebuck store in St. Albans. She retired in 1983. She and Cedric were RV travelers, visiting every state except for Alaska and Hawaii. Sadie also was an avid bowler.
She is survived by her son, Michael Lumbra and his partner, Diane, of Danbury, Conn., daughter, Gail Lapine of Swanton; her grandchildren, Alayne Bruno and her husband, Mike, Tiffany Towle and her husband, Jeff, Brye Trainer and her husband, David, Ian Casperson and his partner, Kari, Amanda Andrews and her husband, Jordan, Thomas Lapine and partner, Holley, ,Melinda Lapine, Tamara Lapine, Kevin Lumbra, Heather Dill and her husband Dave, as well as, her 26 great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Cedric, Sadie was predeceased by her grandson, Todd Lumbra, daughter-in-law, Nancy Lumbra and son-in-law, Bruce Lapine.
Sadie’s family would like to thank the staff at Franklin County Home Health Hospice Program and her caregivers, Holley, Kay and Mildred, for the care and support given to Sadie and her family during this
past year.
It was Sadie’s wish that services be private and at the convenience of her family.
Assisting the Lumbra family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.v