St. Albans - Ruth Patno Fienemann, 85, died peacefully on Sunday December 13, 2020 at the St. Albans Health and Rehab. Center.
Ruth was born on September 24, 1935 in Burlington, the daughter of Ellsworth and Pearl (Prouty) Patno.
She graduated from Milton High School.
Ruth married John “Jack” Phelps Fienemann and had three children.
In her early years, she worked on the family farm and in the service industry before finding her career serving others. Ruthie was very proud of her work at Mary Fletcher Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist; for Age Well and as a private caretaker for many families, who loved her dearly.
Ruth always spread her cheer to clients, family and friends. She enjoyed dancing and socializing with her companion Ray for many years.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth “Beth” Fienemann of Burlington and by her son William “Bill” Fienemann of Indiana.
Ruth is also survived by her grandsons Dustin and Matthew Fienemann of Indiana, and by her brothers Lee (Judy) Patno of Rutland and Gary (Margo) Patno of Colchester, her sister Sandra Sweeny and her husband Raymond of St. Albans Bay, several nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law, Janet Rider and Penny Cox.
She was predeceased by her son John and her brothers Ellsworth “Bud” and Elon(Virginia)Patno and her sister Fay(Don)Chamberlin.
Burial will be in the South Hero Cemetery on September 25, 2021 at 10:00 am Followed by a memorial reception at Milton Eagles Club from 12:00-6:00pm. Please join Bill and Beth Fienemann remember their mother. All COVID protocol will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, please remember a cancer society dear to you.
