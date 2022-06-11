ENOSBURG FALLS – Ruth Joyce Comings, Age 94, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Brownway Residence in Enosburg Falls.
She was born in St. Albans on April 16, 1928 to the late John & Iola (Bell) Mullen.
Joyce grew up and attended school in Swanton and lived there until she married William “Bill” Comings from Richford where they started their family. Bill predeceased Joyce leaving her to raise three children. Over the years, Joyce worked as a bookkeeper and office manager, at the Franklin North West Supervisory Union in Swanton and in the Guidance Office at Richford High School.
Joyce loved her family and will be remembered for her hard work and loving support to her family, her friends and her community.
Joyce is survived by her children, Tim Comings of St. Albans, Roxanne Comings of St. Albans Bay, and James Comings of Redmond, WA; grandchildren, Aaron Comings and his significant other Julee Monahan, Alicia Comings-Piper and her husband Eric, Nate Monty and his wife Victoria, Catherine Comings, and Tyler Comings and his wife Caitlin; great-grandchildren, Lily, Kya, Sterling, and Penelope; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, William Comings; and her sisters, Barbara “Bobbie” Brown, Maxine Finelli, Ramona Donaldson, and Dorcas Donaldson.
In keeping with Joyce’s wishes, her family will be holding a private memorial at Hillside Cemetery in Richford.
For those who wish, contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to Richford Alumni Scholarship Fund, c/o Richford High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 1173, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
