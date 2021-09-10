Ruth Fienemann

Internment and Memorial Reception to celebrate the life of Ruthie (Patno) Fienemann (9/24/1935-12/13/2020) Saturday September 25,2021. 10:00 am Interment at South Hero Cemetery. Please join the family at the Milton Eagles Club between 12:00-6:00 pm and share stories and memories that will make her light eternal. For a full obituary please visit www.minorfh.com

