Ruth Elaine Fuller Kruse

Saint Albans - A celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 18th, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at the Saint Albans Bay Methodist Church, for The Late Ruth Kruse who passed away on December 23rd, 2020 at the Franklin County Rehab.
Those wishing to express sympathy are asked to consider donation be made to the Saint Albans Bay Methodist Church; Lake Road, Saint Albans Bay, VT 05481.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.