SWANTON — Russell C. Luce, age 84, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home in Swanton surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with full military honors, at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. A celebration of life will follow at the VFW, 8 Merchants Row, Swanton, VT 05488.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at Kidder Memorial Home from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of the service.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.