Georgia – Funeral services for Ruby Rae Burnor, who passed away on Saturday, December 11th, 20221, will be held on Saturday June 4th, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Georgia United Methodist Church, Route 7, Georgia Center with The Reverend Dr. Marguerite Gage officiating.
Assisting the Burnor family is the Heald Funeral Home, St. Albans.
