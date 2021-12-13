Georgia - Ruby Rae Burnor a longtime resident of this area and more recently of Bennington passed away peacefully Saturday, December 11th, 2021, at the Equinox Terrace in Manchester with her loving family at her side.
Born on August 28th, 1926, in Batesburg, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Pierce and Corrie (Bedenbaugh) Matthews. Ruby was 95 years old.
On July 12th, 1948, in Georgia, she married Delbert R. Burnor, who predeceased her on October 26th, 2012.
Ruby was educated in South Carolina and for many years she was employed at the Union Carbide Corporation in St. Albans, where she retired as a production supervisor. She was a longtime member of the Georgia United Methodist Church. Ruby was especially proud of her flower gardens, loved to be with people and was very proud of her family, especially her grandchildren,
Survivors include her son, Hubert Burnor and his wife, Gale, of Bennington; her grandchildren, Anthony and his fiancé, Alisha Twaits, Brian and his wife, Carol, and Lisa, as well as her great grandchildren, Anthony, Jr., Michael, Sullivan, Kathryn, Mary and Molly and her brother, Lorenzo Matthews of South Carolina.
Ruby’s family will receive family and friends on Saturday, December 18th, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service at the Georgia United Methodist Church and interment in Georgia Plain Cemetery will be announced later next spring.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Georgia United Methodist Church, 18 Carpenter Hill Road, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Burnor family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
