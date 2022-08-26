BAKERSFIELD/SEBRING, FL – Roy G. Allen Jr., age 76, passed away on August 23, 2022.
He was born in Montpelier on December 7, 1945 to Rose (Gillespie) and the late Roy Allen Sr.
Roy was the oldest of 6 boys, grew up on his family’s farm in Bakersfield, and graduated from the Brigham Academy. After graduation, Roy joined and proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea and Okinawa and then the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. He married Sheila (Thomas) on September 1, 1965, a relationship that started with love letters during his time in the military. Following his honorable discharge, Roy and Sheila made their home in Bakersfield where they raised their 3 children. He worked as a foreman completing jobs along the East Coast and then worked for Digital until his retirement. Roy was a true outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish, garden, and spend time on his boats, he took great pride in sharing his love for the outdoors with his grandchildren. He also found happiness in caring for others, especially cooking, canning, and making his famous chili, mashed potatoes, or French toast. Later in life, Roy and Sheila split their time in Vermont and Sebring, FL where he enjoyed playing BINGO, riding his bike, tinkering, going to auctions and lawn sales, playing cards, swimming, going out to eat, and socializing with his friends.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sheila Ann Allen; mother, Rose Allen; daughter, Tammy McCoy and her husband Kenneth; son, Roy “Buddy” Allen III and his wife Sarah; grandchildren, Justin Jackson and his wife Lauren, Candace Kime and her husband Cory, Carol-Ann Clark and her husband Koby, Maria DeRosia and her husband William “BJ”, William Gleason and his wife Rachana, Ryan Niblett, Eric Allen, Devyn Gleason, Alex Allen, Kennedy McCoy, and Madeline McCoy; great grandchildren, Gavin, Devon, Chandler, Kanaan, and Lane; brothers, Rodney Allen and his wife Deanna, Roderick “Rick” Allen and his wife Carol, Ross Allen and his wife Ann, and Rock Allen and his wife Joanne; siblings-in-law, Gail Bechard and her husband Robert, Sharron Boozan and her significant other Bruce Gauthier, Scott Thomas, and Sally Lujan and her husband Michael; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and his four legged copilot, Charlie. Besides his father, Roy was predeceased by a daughter, Townya Allen Gleason; grandson, Brandon Gleason; brother, Robert Jerome Allen; nephew, Rodney Allen Jr.; and his parents-in-law, Cedric and Catherine (Germaine) Thomas.
Family and friends are invited to Roy’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Monday, August 29, 2022 from 5-7:00 PM and a funeral service on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bakersfield.
For those who wish contributions in Roy’s memory may be made the Brandon Gleason Scholarship Fund, 2407 Lost Nation Road, East Fairfield, VT 05448 and/or Franklin County Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St Albans City, VT 05478.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
