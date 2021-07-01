Rosen, Lawrence (Larry)

At the Respite House in Burlington Vermont, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Larry peacefully transitioned into the celestial realm where he joins those he deeply loved: his parents, Max and Gertie, siblings, Saul and Vivian, and Alma Rush Rosen. His wife, Helen – a source of constant comfort and support – held his hand daily during his final days in the hospital and in hospice. Larry will be deeply missed by his children, Bruce, Jeff, Elliott, and Heidi; grandchildren, Michael, Jonathan, Joshua, and Jenna; his sister-in-law, Riva Rosen, nieces and nephews, David and Ronda Rosen, Stephen Rosen, Marla Rosen and Peter Goldman, and Melody Pearson; his great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as by his countless friends.
Larry was a brilliant man, exceptionally talented as an engineer and technician, without the benefit of a college degree. Moving to southern California in the early 1960s, he was a pioneer in understanding the evolving circuitries of televisions. His business, Simi Valley TV, had won the contracts of all the top-selling department stores of the day. He also worked on rocket ships at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He was a long-time employee of Radio Shack in Canada and USA. Larry was also a Freemason and an active volunteer at the Shriners and St. Jude’s.
His son Elliott says, “When I talk about Dad, I think about all the hockey times, him getting us up at 4:00 am to go play hockey. He taught me the importance of getting up early in life, not missing out on the day.”
His son Jeff, who almost made it to the NHL as a goalie, remembers: “Dad was going to all my hockey games in Montreal. He used to say, ‘You’re getting close to making it, the scouts are watching you.’ He always kept me on top of my game.”
His daughter Heidi also has a hockey memory, “All the boys in my family had skates, so my dad bought me some new white ice skates. I was so excited! I thought that now I can play hockey with the boys. He also sat me on his knee and told me that I was his beautiful daughter when kids would tease me.”
His eldest son Bruce also remembers the hockey days: “He pushed me to be a good player and I became a very good one. I was also a child of the late 60s and could be rebellious and I pushed back when I felt I was being pushed too hard. So, we bumped heads from time to time. But, man, how much I miss and love him.”
His daughter-in-law Susan says: “I just loved him. He was so kind to me, remembered every one of my birthdays.”
A private graveside service to take place. Arrangements entrusted to Paperman & Sons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.