HIGHGATE CENTER – Rosemary J. Stanley, age 86, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her home in Highgate Center.
She was born in St. Albans on August 22, 1933 to the late Henry & Mabel (Columb) Jette.
Mom graduated from Franklin High School and then attended Bishop DeGoesbriand School of Nursing. She married H. Bruce Stanley on November 12, 1955. Mom worked as a Registered Nurse at Kerbs Memorial Hospital before staying home to raise their family. Mom was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Family and traditions met the world to Mom. She worked alongside Dad on the farm raising seven children, teaching them how to work together as a family with gardening, haying and sugaring. Mom enjoyed planning family events such as day trips, picnicking, and holiday meals with Sundays being the most important day for family time. She attended as many of the grandchildren’s events, near or far, as possible. As great-grandchildren came along she enjoyed being part of their lives as well. Mom was proud of the fact that she returned to work as an RN at Northwestern Medical Center after raising her children.
In retirement, Mom became a world-wide traveler. She has been to Europe and Asia, and she especially liked their trips to Maine and Florida. Mom didn’t stop caring for others in retirement, she made pillowcases for the pediatric patients at Northwestern Medical Center for several years. Later in life her religion brought her much peace. Not only was she involved in the Ladies of St. Anne, she gave her time assisting in religious ed classes, church dinners, bingo, and holy hours.
She is survived by her children, Monica Kelley and her husband David of Franklin, Thomas Stanley and his wife Karen of Montgomery, Deborah Choquette and her husband Michael of Swanton, Anthony Stanley and his partner Dean Burgess of Grantham, N.H., Lynne Airoldi of Fairfax, Howard Stanley and his wife Laurie Mae of Sheldon, and Roderick Stanley and his wife Laurie Ann of Sheldon; daughter-in-law, Lynn Stanley of Fairfax; grandchildren, Amy, Jill, Avery, JoAnna, Bridgett, Michaella, Bradley, Leah, Ashley, Alex, Allyson, Jenna, Corey, Tyler, Ryan, Bryan, Matthew & Brandon; 15 great grandchildren; her brother, Edmund Jette of Jacksonville, AR; brothers-in-law, Philip Boudreau of Franklin, and Stanton Montague of Albany, N.Y.; sisters-in-law, Shirley Kron and her husband George of Ellicot City, Md., and Susan Parkhurst of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Rosemary was predeceased by her husband, H. Bruce Stanley; son-in-law, Allen Airoldi; sisters, Pauline Boudreau, and Madeline (McDermott) Miller; sisters-in-law, Beverly Jette, Betty Montague, Virginia Crossett, and Esther Justus; and brothers-in-law, Stanley “Buzz” McDermott, James Miller, Robert & John Stanley.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-5:00 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, Lamkin St., Highgate Center. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Franklin.
For those who wish, contributions in Rosemary’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
