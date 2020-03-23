Aug. 14, 1928 — March 19, 2020
Rosemary Ann O’Neill, age 91, died peacefully at Our Lady of The Meadows. She will be very missed by her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John, Susan (Dan), Corey (Elizabeth, Joshua, Avery) Lisa (Sebastian) and her many dear friends, especially Nancy and Elsa.
Rosemary is predeceased by her son Dan, husband James and brothers Bob, Dick and Ron.
Rosemary grew up in Worcester, Mass., and was a go-getter from the start. She worked at a newspaper and took flying lessons after high school. Rosemary was a stewardess during the early years of Eastern Airlines. While raising a family she was a top real estate agent in Montreal, ran a ski dorm near Jay Peak and worked as a counsellor for the Vermont Department of Corrections.
Rosemary adored animals, especially dogs. She loved golf and was a keen cribbage player. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, telling stories and sharing wisdom from her long, active life.
Her favorite word was gratitude and always spoke of the importance of enjoying what we have and being positive.
A celebration of life will be held later this year.
Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rosemary’s name to a worthy cause such as Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
