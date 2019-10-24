SHELDON SPRINGS – Rose Marie Beaulieu a longtime area resident passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Franklin County Rehab Center with her family at her side.
Born in Norridgewock, Maine on March 21, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harry Clark and Rosa Anne (Moody) Marcue. Rose was 83 years old.
On May 5, 1956, in Madison, Maine, she married Francis Beaulieu, who predeceased her on December 21, 2012.
Rose loved bingo and in her younger years worked at the Sheldon Bingo Hall and worked at the Sheldon Springs Diner, where she was loved by all that met her. She also enjoyed the monthly lunches with her birthday club. Rose was a past member of Sheldon Springs Post 88, American Legion Auxiliary and a life member of Robert E. Glidden Post # 758 Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
Rose is survived by her daughters, Tarnya Jacobs and her husband, Dan, of Montgomery and Ardell Bessette and her husband, Michael, of Sheldon Springs, as well as her grandchildren, Rocky Martin, Travis Minckler and his girlfriend, Courtney, Joshua Martin and his girlfriend, Jessica and her daughter, Hailey, Courtney King and her husband, Clint, and their daughter, Ryan, Shannon Bessette and her fiancé, Jimmy, and Nicholas Jacobs and his girlfriend, Sarah, and their son, Oakley.
She is also survived by her sisters, Beverly Dane and her husband, Richard, and Geraldine DeRochers and sister-in-law, Louise Marcue all of Norridgewock, Maine and several nieces and nephews.
Rose also leaves behind her dear and longtime best friend, Betty Norris and special friend, Aggie Churchill, both of St. Albans.
In addition to her parents and husband, Francis, Rose was pre-deceased by a son, Darryl Francis Beaulieu on August 30, 1995 and her brother, Harry Marcue.
We would like to thank the Northwestern Medical Center, Franklin County Rehab and the UVM Medical Center for the excellent care given to Rose through the years. She was always treated wonderfully.
It was Rose’s wish that funeral services be private with interment to follow in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Sheldon Springs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the American Heart Association, Vermont Chapter, 110 Main Street, Suite 203, Burlington, Vermont 05401 or American Cancer Society, Vermont Chapter, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.
Assisting the Beaulieu family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.