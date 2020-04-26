SWANTON – Rose M. Barratt, age 101, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans.
She was born in Swanton on March 27, 1919 to the late Philip & Rose (Campbell) Lapan.
Rose was a hard-working stay at home mom. She made sure her kids and husband were well cared for over the years. When she had free time, she enjoyed crocheting, gardening and fishing with her sister. She was a wonderful cook and loved hosting Easter dinners for her entire family. She will be remembered for her delicious baked beans and “baked macaroni.”
She is survived by her children, Joyce Hoose of Highgate, and Brian “Butch” Barratt of Swanton; grandchildren, Randy Hoose of Highgate, Sandra Fontaine and her husband Phil of Massachusetts, Ann Rosenzweig of Tennessee, Matthew Barratt of Alburgh, and Brad Barratt of Milton; great grandchildren, Ricky, Kyla, Erica, Stephanie and Krista; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband Leonard “Gudgin” Barratt in 1996; daughter-in-law, Christine “Cookie” Barratt; son-in-law, James Hoose, and many siblings.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
For those who wish, contributions in Rose’s memory may be made to Franklin County Rehab Center, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com