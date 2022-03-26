Rosalie Van Skyhawk died March 9th, 2022 surrounded by family, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s/Dementia.
Rosalie was born in 1949 to John Wallace Chugg and Mary (Albee) Chugg of Georgia Plains, Vermont. Rosalie attended a rural one room school house in Georgia Plains. A bright student, she skipped a grade. She attended BFA high school, in St. Albans, VT before transferring to and graduating from Newport High School at the top of her class.
Rosalie attended Mills College, in Oakland, CA. Though she did not graduate from Mills, she would return to her educational pursuits at the age of 55, receiving her BA from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL in 2008. Not done yet, she went on to pursue and obtain a Masters degree in Public Global Health in 2013. She graduated as the oldest in her class from the University of South Florida.
Over the years, she held numerous jobs, including working for Planned Parenthood, the Office of Economic Opportunity and as a Social Worker in St. Albans, Vermont. She also worked for the American Cancer Society, in Tampa, FL and, later in life, Rosalie was a Real Estate agent in Tampa FL.
Rosalie was a lover of music (ALL MUSIC), and an avid reader. She loved to bake (bread and carrot cookies being her specialty). She loved to dance. Rosalie was a bird lover. Water birds were her favorite. She was an athlete and loved sports. She was a baseball fan and played ice hockey for many years.
Rosalie was a life-long Democrat and a champion of women’s rights. She was a master of language. She always spoke her mind. She was politically active and passionate about community service. She was brilliant. She was funny with an infectious laugh. She appreciated the beauty of nature. She was outgoing and caring. She loved to swear. Always up for “an Adventure,” she touched the lives of everyone who knew her.
Rosalie was predeceased by her father, John W. Chugg, mother, Mary Albee, brother, James Chugg and her kitty Gangster. She is survived by her daughter, Evangeline Van Skyhawk, husband, Ramon Villegas and grandson, Avery Villegas of Reno Nevada. Brother, John L. Chugg and wife Diane of Freeport Illinois. Brother, Steve Chugg and wife Jan of Groveland, FL. Sister and long term caregiver, Judy Chugg of Dunedin, FL. Niece, Jamille Cunningham of Burlington, Vermont. Sister in-law, Deb Chugg of Cambridge, OH (wife of Jim). Best friend, Laura Williams of Madeira Beach, FL. As well as many loved nieces, nephews, a great niece, great nephews and so many friends and ex-husbands.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Planned Parenthood, Habitat for Humanity or Alzheimer’s Association. A Celebration of life is being planned for this summer in Vermont.
