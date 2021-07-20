THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
384 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHERN NEW YORK
CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN
ST. LAWRENCE
IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL VERMONT
ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON
IN NORTHEAST VERMONT
CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS
IN NORTHWEST VERMONT
CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE
LAMOILLE
IN SOUTHERN VERMONT
RUTLAND WINDSOR
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURG, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON,
DANNEMORA, GOUVERNEUR, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, LAKE PLACID, MALONE,
MASSENA, MIDDLEBURY, MONTPELIER, NEWPORT, OGDENSBURG,
PLATTSBURGH, PORT HENRY, POTSDAM, RANDOLPH, RUTLAND,
SARANAC LAKE, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY,
STOWE, TICONDEROGA, TUPPER LAKE, VERGENNES,
AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
An Air Quality Alert is until midnight EDT tonight.
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Health Advisory for the following counties in Vermont...
All Vermont counties.
Vermont Air Quality and Climate Division expects elevated levels of
fine particulate matter (PM2.5), to occur in the "unhealthy for
sensitive groups" (USG) range in Vermont on Tuesday, July 20th due to
the presence of wildfire smoke.
Children and older adults, as well as people with heart or lung
disease, should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Exposure to
elevated levels of fine particles such as wood smoke can increase
the likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals and
aggravate heart or lung disease.
An Air Quality Action Day means that particulate concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.
For additional information...please visit the Vermont Agency of
Natural Resources website at...
https://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/local-air-quality-forecasts
