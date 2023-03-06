Rosa Elizabeth Russell passed away March 1, 2023 at Gulfside Hospice, Zephyrhills, FL. with her daughters at her side. Rosa, or Elizabeth, as most people knew her, was born Jan. 19, 1923 in S.Solon, Me., the daughter of Willard and Flora(Leighton) Sidell. She graduated from Athens Academy at 16 and went on to graduate from business school.
Elizabeth married Gordon Russell on July 4, 1942 and they raised 5 children. She worked at many jobs in the Skowhegan area: WT Grants, Woolen Mill, Woodlawn Nursing Home, and the Superior Court House. She is remembered for having a daycare in her home as well as operating Sunset Lunch Stand on Rt. 150 for years. She was a co- 4H leader for many years before moving to Vermont in 1967 where she worked as a bookkeeper at Agway Feed Mill in St. Albans until her retirement.
Elizabeth used her love for baking by selling her pies at several restaurants and stores in St. Albans and also selling baked goods, homemade quilts, and crafts at the St. Albans Farmer’s Mkt., Smuggler’s Notch, and area craft shows. She was a 76 yr. member of the Grange between Maine and Vermont, ending at E. Madison Grange in E. Madison, Me. after returning to Me. in 2008. In 2018 she became a snowbird to Zephyrhills, FL. where she enjoyed the sunshine.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Gordon, parents, brother, Charles, daughter, Gwendolyn Corson, son, Aaron Russell, grandsons, Scott Corson and Joshua Hemond, great-grandson, Dylan Stone, and sisters-in-law Desma and Leta Russell.
She is survived by 3 children, daughters, Shawna Elliott(Blaine), and Wanda Hemond of Skowhegan, Me. and son, Sanford Russell(Janet) of Prescott Valley, AZ. She is also survived by grandchildren, Vanessa Corson, Randy Bowden, Jason, Tammy, and Heather Elliott of ME., Jamie Hemond of FL., Julie Sweeny, William and Christopher Russell of VT., Sarah Dowhower of CA., and Thomas Russell of OR., plus 24 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth had a wonderful long life and continued to live by herself in Skowhegan even while receiving kidney dialysis for 8 yrs. The family would like to thank the wonderful people at DCI in Skowhegan who took care of her 3 days a week for those 8 yrs.
A Celebration of Life and burial will be held at a later date.
