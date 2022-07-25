Saint Albans – Ronald Walter Jager, a longtime area resident passed away and was promoted to his heavenly home on Friday, July 15th, 2022, at Our Lady of the Meadows with his daughter, Ronna at his side.
Born in Amsterdam, New York on June 27th, 1934, he was the son of the late Walter Louis and Mildred Louise (Bell) Jager. Ron was 88 years old.
On June 23rd, 1956, in Newport, Maine, Ron married Janet Fraser, who predeceased him on August 31st, 2006.
Ron grew up in Tribes Hill, New York and graduated from Fonda High School in Fonda, New York, where he was the goalie of their soccer team. Following graduation, he served in the United States Air Force receiving his honorable discharge as Staff Sergeant. His working career began at H.P. Hood Company in Newport, Maine and then transferred to Hood’s in St. Albans where he was employed for 24 years. He was the foreman in the Cottage Cheese Division and also in Vehicle Maintenance. He also played for the H. P. Hood Softball team and Bowling Team, where he once bowled his highest game of 265. His love continued for athletics by refereeing BFA High School Girls Basketball. He enjoyed watching sports on TV and his favorite teams were the St. Louis Cardinals, NY Giants and the Montreal Canadiens. He never missed a day of his morning Bible devotions followed up by the reading of the St. Albans Messenger every evening, catching up on all the local news.
He especially enjoyed his career at the St. Albans Bay School and St. Albans Town Educational Center as the lead custodian where he took great pride in the condition of the facilities and grounds and also found great enjoyment in serving the staff and children at each school. Ron was always willing to help out at his daughter, Ronna’s farm and was also willing to help in any way in his son Michael’s endeavors. He actively served on the advisory board of his son Scott’s nonprofit disaster relief ministry, Christian Contractors Association.
He was known for his beautiful flower gardens, immaculate lawns and landscaping. He enjoyed watching birds, especially cardinals and was always fighting off the squirrels. Ron also took great care of his home on 181 High Street where he always loved to be painting and working on miscellaneous projects. He lived his life always helping neighbors and teaching all of his children to do the same.
Being a strong believer in Jesus Christ as his personal savior, he was a very active member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church, where he served on the Board of Deacons, and was known to be the first at church and the last to leave, a man full of faith.
Ron is survived by his children; Ronna Lee Messier (James) of Franklin, Michael Walter Jager (Giovanna) of Burlington and Scott Wayne Jager (Susan) of Spring Hill, Florida, as well as his grandchildren, Joseph Ronald Surrell, Erin Elizabeth Morgan (Aaron), Eli Atticus Jager, Mia Adrianna Jager, Oliver Roby Jager, Shanna Leigh Jager Cancel, Chelsea Elizabeth Hunter (Ryan) and Sierra Alexandra Fee (Shaun) and great-grandchildren, Ashtyn Marie Loper, Gabriel Knight Morgan, Ezekiel James Morgan, Nathaniel Blake Morgan, John William Louis Cancel, Micah Earl Hunter and Mason Scott Hunter.
He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Dorothy Jager, Kay Fraser and Mary Lou Fraser; brother-in-law Douglas Covell, many nieces and nephews and many close friends in the community and church family.
In addition to his parents and wife, Janet, he was predeceased by his brother, Wayne Jager.
Ron’s family would like to thank the staff at Homestead Senior Living and Our Lady of the Meadows for the care and support given to him and his family.
Ron’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 350 South Main Street, St. Albans followed by a service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Seth Anderson officiating. Prayers of committal and military honors will follow at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
Ron’s family asks that memorials in his name be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 422, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Christian Contractors Association, 6252 Commercial Way #202, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613 or Our Lady of the Meadows, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, VT 05476.
Honored to be serving the Jager family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
