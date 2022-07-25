Ronald Walter Jager

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lamoille, northwestern Caledonia, Orleans, northwestern Essex, northeastern Washington and eastern Franklin Counties through 115 PM EDT... At 1214 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Belvidere, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Newport City, Morrisville, Orleans, Derby Center, Charleston, Johnson Village, Jay, Newport Town, Jay In Franklin County, Cambridge, Glover, Montgomery Center, Albany, Hyde Park, Montgomery, Troy, Greensboro Bend, Belvidere Center, Brownington Village and Enosburg. This includes Interstate 91 between mile markers 144 and 177. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH