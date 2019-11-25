SWANTON – Ronald John St. Francis Sr., age 71, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Swanton on September 6, 1948 to the late Hubert Sr. & Hilda (Minckler) St. Francis.
After attending Swanton school, he worked as a self-taught carpenter for most of his life. Learning tricks of the trade from his siblings who shared the same craftsmanship. On February 28, 1967 he married Loretta LaPlant. Ronnie enjoyed the simple things in life, especially Friday night Poker games with family and friends, woodworking and working on lawn mowers. He loved being the jokester and picking, but at the same time had a generous and kind heart. Ronnie was a proud member of the Abenaki Nation, and a lifelong Swanton resident. He will be missed greatly by his friends and family.
He is survived by his children, Darrell LaPlant of St. Albans Town, Ronnie St. Francis of Swanton, Kevin St. Francis and his wife Kimberly of St. Albans Town, Karen Thompson and her husband Mark of St. Albans City, Laurie Bessette and her husband Joshua of Swanton; grandchildren, Melinda Hurley, Cory LaPlant, Jessica, Shaye, Kevin, Cody, Riley, Shania, Shanika, and Brooklyn St. Francis; 6 great grandchildren; long-time companion, Bev Wells of Swanton. Ronnie was one of 14 children, also surviving him are brothers, Hubert Jr., Thomas, Robin, James, Terry, Daniel, and Lorenzo St. Francis; sisters, Deborah Mooney and Tina Brace; special friend and neighbor, Gary Longe; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, Ronnie was predeceased by his wife, Loretta (LaPlant) in 2004; daughter-in-law, Marie Ellen St. Francis; and siblings, Richard, Paul and Robert St. Francis and Patsy Corwell.
A funeral service will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.
Visitation will be held on Friday at Kidder Memorial Home from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
For those who wish, contributions towards Ronnie’s funeral expenses may be made to Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488.
