Ronald Francis Morin, passed away on July 20, 2023, in Fairfax, VT from complications from Agent Orange. He was born on November 7, 1947, in Colchester, VT.
Ron attended Christ the King for his primary education and later graduated from Burlington High School. He worshiped at St. Luke Catholic Parish in Fairfax, VT.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, lifelong member of the VFW of Essex, Vermont and Disabled Veterans of America.
Ron proudly served his country as a 94 Bravo and machine gunner in the US Army with the 131st Engineers. He received a medal for his service in the TET offensive and during the height of the Fall of Saigon, Vietnam. Upon returning home he was on active duty in Fort Devens, Massachusetts, then in the U.S. Army Reserve. After his military service, Ron pursued a career as a truck driver and warehouse foreman.
Ron was a hardworking individual who taught himself to play piano, guitar, banjo, and drums; one of the fondest memories was singing Holy God We Praise Thy Name with his father in church as a child. In his free time, Ron enjoyed pursuing his passion for music as a professional musician. At the tender age of 15 he earned a recording contract with the Peppermint Lounge in New York City., however being so young his parents refused to let him go. Though he was disappointed he continued to play with the Earthquakes, the Keynotes, Swift Kick, Phoenix, Buckhollow and Backroads bands. His loving wife will deeply miss his serenading her with Unchained Melody and many other songs with his perfect tenor voice.
He was a hardworking, dedicated, family man and is survived by his loving wife, Deanne Morin, and his children, Michelle Morin & fiancé, John Laplume, Travis & wife Cathy Morin, Heather & husband Tim Forsyth, Ronald Morin II, Randall Morin & fiancée Ruthie Homes, Kim Blalock, and Eric Morin. His grandchildren Dillon, Olivia, Briana, Parker, Tyler, Jake, Taylor, Kaitlin, Logan, Maggie & Cerridwin & great grandchildren Aliah and Elliana. His sisters Mary Lee Pidgeon and Karen Thornton, as well as his best friends Mel Raymond, Ed & Helga Nuttall & Donald & Penny Apted of Melbourne, Florida and his service dog, Gabriel Zeus.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Rosaire (Frances) Morin, and his mother, Erma Chamberlin, close friend, Donald Dubuque as well as his beloved dog, Thunder. Ron will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Thursday, July 27th, 2023 from 4-6PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street in Saint Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lukes Parish, 17 Huntville Road in Fairfax, on Friday, July 28th, 2023 at 1PM, a graveside service with full military honors will follow at St. Luke Cemetery in Fairfax.
The family would like to extend their extreme gratitude to Fairfax Rescue for their quick response time and professional services, as well as the V.A. in WRJ, Lake Nona Florida V.A. and the Mayo Clinic for their extensive care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741.
Honored to be serving he family of Ron Morin is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
