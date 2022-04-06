Ronald E. Peltier, loving husband of KarenMarie Peltier, passed peacefully into the arms of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday April 4, 2022, after a valiant battle with cancer. Ron and KarenMarie reside in Saint Albans City where together they renovated and operate the Back Inn Time Bed & Breakfast, which KarenMarie still maintains.
Ron was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island January 13, 1951, to the late Frederick Roland Peltier and Noella Louise Labossiere-Peltier.
He lived in Rhode Island pursuing an entrepreneurial career in business for himself while dabbling in real estate, eventually going into management with Marriott corporation until 1989 when he moved his family to Swanton, Vermont. Ron was the materials manager for Northwestern Medical Center for about a decade and then opened Monarch Medical LLC.
Over the past ten years Ron enjoyed traveling with KarenMarie to South Africa, England, France, and Ecuador; working on writing projects; house projects; spending time with family; and enjoying the gardens.
Ron is survived by his wife KarenMarie and their beautifully blended family including adult children Kerry Peltier of Plainville, Massachusetts, Sheramy Tsai and her husband Mitchell of South Burlington, Aubrey Davis and her husband Frank Hannigan of Salem, Massachusetts, Austin Davis and his wife Katherine of Winooski, and many deeply cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ron is also survived by his siblings Helen, Pauline, Ray, and Diane.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held on Saturday, May 21st, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the gardens at Back Inn Time Bed & Breakfast, 68 Fairfield Street, Saint Albans, VT 05478.
