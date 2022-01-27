Ronald Cota

SWANTON – Ronald Armand Cota, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 in his shop at his home where he loved to spend his time.
Ronnie was born in Georgia, VT on August 13, 1944 to the late Leo & Anna (Viens) Cota.
He graduated from BFA St. Albans on June 10, 1964. After graduation he began serving our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Ronnie served from 1964-1968 and fought for us in the Vietnam War. Upon his discharge from the Marines, Ronnie returned home to run a dairy farm and soon married the love of his life, Fern (Dumont) on March 9, 1968. Ronnie left farming to work as a master mechanic and he was employed at Cobb-Benoit Chevy and Don Bell. In 1977 he decided to start his own auto service business and founded Cota’s Service Station and Auto Parts located on First Street in Swanton. Ronnie worked side-by-side with Fern running the family business. Upon retiring in 2010, Ronnie was proud to sell the family business to his son who has continued to carry his legacy.
In retirement Ronnie enjoyed watching his grandchildren develop into the amazing individuals they are today. He always supported their interests and was so proud of each one of them. He enjoyed working his land, cutting wood, and tending to a small tree farm. He also cherished his time planting and harvesting his gardens, watching NASCAR, and taking trips to the casino with his beloved Fern.
Ronnie was always a humble man. He was devoted to his family and would support them in any way he could. He could fix anything and was often called upon to help his family with mechanical problems, putting together toys, fixing bicycles, building Halloween decorations, or any other request made from his loving family.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, Fern Cota, Ronnie leaves behind his children, Dawn Burke and her husband Michael, and Michael Cota and his wife Jessica all of Swanton; grandchildren, Amanda Laroche and her husband David, Alexis Cota and her significant other Alex Geno, Sean Burke and his significant other Kaylynn Stone, Brooklyn Cota, and Addison Cota; his first anticipated great grandson, Jaxson Colby Geno; his siblings, Bernard Cota and his wife Ann, Dennis Cota and his wife Leah, Fred Cota and his wife Bennye, and Mary Rusnak and her husband George; sister-in-law, Sue Cota; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was predeceased by his beloved grandson, Colby Cota; and his siblings, Roger Cota, Linda Arsenault, and Alice Cota.
Friends and family are invited to Ronnie’s Life Celebration to include the following. Visitation from 4-7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Nativity, Canada St., Swanton. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Ronnie’s memory may be made to Missisquoi Valley Rescue, 120 First Street, Swanton, Vermont 05488 or Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488.
