The family of Ronald A. Graham, age 63, announces that he passed away peacefully, December 04, 2022, in Saint Albans. He was born in Santa Ana, June 8, 1959 to George and Fern Cluever Graham. Ron worked for many years as a Electrical Technician for IBM, and worked at Peerless Clothing, retiring in 2020. He enjoyed fishing, and spending time outdoors with his friends.
He is survived by one son, Richard Graham (Angela) of Santa Ana, CA; two granddaughters, Avery Graham and Ariel Graham; and two brothers, Kenneth Graham (Laura) of Union, ME and David Graham of Big Bear, CA.
There will be no funeral services at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.