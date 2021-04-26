SHELDON – Rolande M. Kane, a loved and lovely lady, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Franklin County Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans. She was born in Swanton on April 16, 1923 to the late Romuald and Denise (Beauvais) Moreau. She grew up in Swanton where she attended St. Anne’s Academy and was a proud alumna of Trinity College in Burlington.
While a young teacher at Enosburg Falls High School, “Miss Moreau” met and married a handsome local farmer, George Kane. Rolande and George were together almost 73 years, taking care of each other while they raised nine children on their dairy farm in Sheldon, attending St. John the Baptist Church in Enosburg Falls and Our Lady of Fatima in Inverness, Fl., and contributing as much as possible to their local communities. In retirement they spent summers at their camp on Lake Carmi, many winters as “snow-birds” in their Florida home, and traveling elsewhere whenever possible.
Rolande taught at EFHS for several years before marrying, and “Mrs. Kane” later returned to the profession at the request of the local school superintendent when most of her children were older. She taught primarily French and biology, but also several other subjects over the years as needed. In appreciation for her caring teaching style the EFHS Class of 1960 dedicated their yearbook to her, and many of her former students remained in contact with her.
Rolande was a fierce advocate of education who inspired a love of reading and learning in her children and others. She served on the Board of Trustees for Sheldon Municipal Library for nearly ten years, and her adult children are all college graduates. Curious and intelligent, she was a formidable crossword puzzler, drawing on her knowledge of Latin, Greek, French, taxonomy, and etymology. She also loved music. She learned to play both the violin and the piano and sang in her high school and Trinity College glee clubs. She introduced her family to musicals, plays, concerts, and other cultural performances.
Rolande’s true passion, however, was sewing and fashion. An elegant dresser with discerning taste, she was also a talented seamstress who knew fabrics. She designed and made most of her own and her children’s wardrobes and had a knack for transforming old draperies and hand-me-downs into something new: garments, costumes, quilts, decorations; no one could patch dungarees like Rolande.
Love of family and friends were Rolande’s core; she was always happiest when her family was present. She would also warmly welcome and offer to feed anyone who came to her door. An encyclopedia of related people, both in the family and in Franklin County at large, she could and would produce a litany of connections once a conversation began.
Rolande is survived by her six daughters: Maureen (Paul Wheeler); Margaret “Peggy” (Parker Brown); Paula (Greg Pierce); Janet (Ben Brungraber); Celeste (Gregory Stebbins); and Brenda (David Hammond). She also leaves her eleven grandchildren: Barton Wheeler (Mei); Sam Wheeler (Allyson); Zachary Brown (Ashley); Abigail Pierce; Emily Stebbins Wheelock (Wilder); Michael Stebbins (Casey); Matthew Stebbins (Erin); Sean Stebbins (Sarah); April Hammond Colman (Chris); Danielle Hammond; Rebecca Hammond; her sixteen great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Joy Kane.
She was predeceased by her husband George in August 2020; her three sons Michael, James, and Marc; her brothers and their wives: Maurice (Grace) and Jean Paul (Mariette) Moreau; infant twin sisters Lucille and Madeleine Moreau; infant grandson Simon Wheeler; son-in-law James Farrell; and her brothers- and sisters-in-law: Carmen and Joe Prive, Irene LaRose Jeffords, Bernard “Pat” LaRose, Merrill Jeffords, Gertrude Dulude, Patrick Kane, Dennis Kane, Marcel and Irmalee Kane, and Ralph Kane.
There are no calling hours and funeral services will be limited to immediate family. A celebration of life for both Rolande and George will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478, who enabled Rolande and George to stay in their home for many years, or to Sheldon Municipal Library, 1640 Main St., Sheldon, VT 05483, or simply extend an act of kindness in Rolande’s memory.
