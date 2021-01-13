BURLINGTON — Roland Wilhelm passed from this world to the next on January 7, 2021, with his dearest friends by his side. He had just turned 62 years old and was born in Mansfield, Ohio.
He graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a master’s degree in mechanical and computer engineering. His job as a student working for GE was making robotic toys to the delight of his many nephews. He worked for GE in the aircraft engine division for a few years after graduation and when they had a major layoff, he was offered a position with Ben and Jerry’s helping to build their second manufacturing facility in St. Albans. His freezer was always full of ice cream to the delight of all his neighborhood children and friends. His last job was his favorite; teaching computer programming to 5th and 6th graders at St. Albans City School as well as supporting their IT network.
He is survived by two sisters, Ellie Seiler in Michigan and Ingrid Kowalski in New Jersey, as well as many nephews and their families. His parents, Frank and Eva Wilhelm as well as his sister, Brigitte Helias predeceased him. He was loved by his friends, co-workers and students and will be very missed.
He most of all enjoyed any outdoor activities; skiing, hiking, kayaking, tennis and paddle boarding as well as being with his family and friends. He is remembered as a kind and gentle man with a beautiful sense of humor.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held this summer in Vermont when hopefully Covid will be behind us all. Anyone interested in making a donation in Roland’s memory can do so at:
Northeast Disabled Athletic Association/Kayaking
82 Killarney Dr.
Burlington, VT 05408
He loved being on the water and was able to kayak the last few years with this wonderful program.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home, South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington, VT. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
