RICHFORD– Roland Stetson Jr., age 88, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Franklin County Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans.
He was born in Berkshire on November 19, 1933, to the late Roland Stetson Sr. and Mary (Guilmette) Stetson.
Roland grew up and attended school in Berkshire and Richford. He was drafted into the United States Army where he served from 1951-1954. He married Shirly Putnam on June 8, 1956, together they had 4 children, and filled many nights bowling, square dancing, and going out to eat. He worked at various farms in Berkshire, then as a laborer for General Electric, until taking a job at Blue Seal Feeds where he retired after 52 years. Roland enjoyed hunting with his beagles, fishing, and sugaring on his family’s land in his younger years. As he got older, he loved going for rides and going blackberry picking. He was a strong-willed man who was not afraid to tell you what was on his mind which made interactions with him quite comical. Roland was a hard worker and always provided for his family— they were the most important thing in his life.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl Dinsmore and her husband Jack of East Berkshire, Mary Lee Stetson of Hardwick, Lori Couture of Berkshire, and Leonard Stetson and his wife Karena of Richford; grandchildren, Nicki, Amanda and her husband Danny, Bradley, Charlotte, Kesha, Kyla, Barry, Shelley, Travis and his wife Nicole, Josh, Aaron, and Makayla; great grandchildren, Allison, Isaac, Ciara, David, Iesha, Danny III, Kyle, Cameron, Savannah, Lukas, Olivia, Zoë, Dahlia, Evangeline, Asher, and Sebastian; sister, Kathleen Diperna of Richford; nephew, George Olio; and niece, Kelly Flanders. Besides his parents, Roland was predeceased by his wife, Shirley (Putnam) Stetson; grandson, Kyle Stetson; son-in-law, David Diperna; and best friend, Rita Audette.
For those who wish contributions in Roland’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Family and friends are invited to Roland’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 4:00-7:00PM and a funeral service on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:00AM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Interment will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 3:15PM in the All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Richford.
