MONTGOMERY – Roland Edward “Chicoque” Luneau passed away peacefully at the hour of Divine Mercy on Sunday, April 19, 2020, with his wife of over 50 years, Virginia “Ginny” (LaRocque) Luneau, by his side.
Chicoque was born in St. Albans, Vt., on June 3, 1944, to the late Wilbroad and Albertine (Godbout) Luneau.
He attended school in St. Albans and grew up with his three siblings, Patrick, Aline, and Andre “Andy,” on the family farm in St. Albans. On July 26, 1969, he and Ginny were married at the Church of the Nativity in Swanton, the first of many celebrations with family and friends. After many nephews and nieces that filled his life with joy, he and Ginny were blessed with two sons, Bently in 1975; and Brent in 1976. In 2006, he welcomed his first grandchild, Jack Edward, followed by his granddaughter, Annabelle Diane, in 2010. His boys and his grandchildren were a source of great pride, and he never missed an opportunity to be a part of their lives.
Chicoque would continue milking cows and pitching hay in his early adult life, first co-owning a farm with his brother, Andy, and later purchasing his own farm in Sheldon. In 1981, Chicoque and Ginny would purchase and operate The Country Motel in Sheldon Junction for 20 years; and Chicoque would drive a grain truck for Bourdeau Bros. for nearly 22 years until his retirement. He and Ginny would build their retirement home in The Gibou of Montgomery Center, Chicoque’s most favorite place on earth.
Chicoque filled his life with family and friends. His and Ginny’s home and pool in Sheldon was a central gathering spot for many family and friends with lots of laughter and wonderful memories of holiday celebrations, backyard barbecues, impromptu parties, and Sunday dinners. In addition to being surrounded by the people he loved the most, he enjoyed deer hunting, snowmobiling, and a day of riding his side-by-side with his wife and friends through the mountains of Montgomery and beyond. He and Ginny together enjoyed many travel adventures over the years from Barbados to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Panama Canal as well as time in California and Texas to spend time with their boys and their families. In Spring 2019, he and Ginny celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip and a party on their actual wedding anniversary.
Chicoque leaves behind his beloved wife, Ginny; his son, Bently, and son-in-law, Manuel Gotera Jr. in San Francisco; his son, Brent, and daughter-in-law, Ericka Luneau, and his special grandchildren, Jack and Annabelle of Flower Mound, Texas. He also leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Judy Luneau; sister-in-law, Denise Luneau; brother- and sister-in-law, Rodney and Paula LaRocque, Mary and Mike Godin; and brother-in-law, Alfred LaRocque. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews who all looked up to him as a special uncle in their life. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Aline (Luneau) Perry and Andre “Andy” Luneau; and father- and mother-in-law, Paul and Laurie LaRocque. Chicoque was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend; and although we will miss him dearly, we feel extremely blessed to be a part of his life and to have him part of ours.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when all can gather safely.
Donations can be made in Chicoque’s name to: Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.
