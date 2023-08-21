Roland Boucher, 89, of Braintree passed away at home on Monday, August 14, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 29, 1933 in St. Albans, VT. He was the son of Robert and Arlene (Sweet) Boucher. He was raised and attended schools in St. Albans, VT. He met and married the love of his life, Nancy Nolan, on June 9, 1956. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Navy Seabees. Roland was a Signal Maintainer for Central Vermont Railway for 38 years.
His favorite past times included hunting, along with hearing all the stories of the daily hunt at his family deer camp, special family gatherings, fishing, woodworking, trips to Myrtle Beach, line dancing and spending holidays with his family. So many special memories were made. Roland loved his family dearly and being surrounded by them. Roland loved to dance. His favorite songs were Kaw-Liga by Charlie Pride and A Country Boy Can Survive by Hank Williams, Jr., and the whole family and special friends joining in a circle dancing to this song with a beer in their hands. Roland was such a light in our lives and will be so greatly missed. We know every time a foot steps into the woods at deer camp, they’ll be taking Roland (Old Timer) along with them on the day’s hunt! You are loved and missed by all. Rest easy now!
Roland was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Pauline Boucher, sister, Shirley Bushway, brothers Patrick and Gary, his granddaughter Tara Stratton and his special fur baby, Tinkerbell. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, Daughters Wendy (Steve) Allen, and Gay Stratton (Eric Wallman), sons Rick (Louise) Boucher, Ron Boucher, brothers Gaylord (Lois) and Scott (Susie) Boucher, sister-in-law Rae Drown, grandchildren, Steven (Jenny) Allen, Jason (Kendall) Allen, Rick (Jenny) Boucher, Dessa (Chad) Rogers, Tanya Stratton, Kelsey (Dylan) Jacobs, Shannon Wallman, Shawn and Brady Corbiere, great-grandchildren Carter and Erin Allen, Jasmine (Noah Wilkinson), Riley, Ashlynn Boucher, Taylor, MacKenna and Kadence Rogers, McKinley and Jayce Peppin, many cousins, nieces, nephews and long time friends.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 3-5 p.m. at the Day Funeral Home, in Randolph, VT. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Our Lady of the Angels in Randolph, VT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his memory to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are being made by Day Funeral Home.
