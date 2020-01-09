ENOSBURG FALLS – Roger Y. Parent, age 82, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
Roger was born on his family’s farm in Enosburg on July 23, 1937, the son of the late Omer and Agnes (Leveille) Parent. On May 31, 1958, he married Helen St. Cyr.
In 1960, Roger was drafted into the US Army. During his two years of active duty he served overseas in Okinawa, Japan. He then served two years in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged. Since the time he was discharged, he has been a member of the Enosburg American Legion Post 42 Family.
Roger was a very hard-working man, beginning his career as a meat cutter at Fruitland IGA. He then took a job at Grand Union and was promoted to Manager of the Meat Department. From 1981 to 1998, he was able to fulfill his dream of owning his own business and purchased the same Fruitland IGA, where he worked as owner and meat cutter. He was also Village Trustee during this time.
After retiring, Roger kept active by attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, working part time at the Meat Lockers and volunteering for Meals on Wheels and at the Enosburg Food Shelf. He truly enjoyed the relationships he fostered while volunteering at the Food Shelf.
Roger had many hobbies over the years, including gardening, camping, softball, golf, bowling, and playing horseshoes. He really loved card games, especially cribbage and 500.
Most importantly, Roger treasured the time he spent with his loving wife and family. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.
Roger is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen Parent of Enosburg Falls; children, Mary Jackson and her husband Geoff of Enosburg Falls, Jo-Ann Barwin and her husband Charlie of Essex, Nicole Wells and her husband Karl of Fairfax, and Stephen Parent and his fiancée Lisa Kane of Enosburg Falls; grandchildren, Jessica Jackson, Morgan Neve and her husband Michael, Benjamin Jackson, Natalie Jackson, Jack Barwin and his wife Shelby, Willem Barwin, Lyndsey Wells, Lucas Wells, and Eric Parent; first great grandchild Neve due in April; siblings, Raymond Parent, John Parent, and Madeleine Davis and her husband Paul; half sisters-in-law, Reine Eva Parent; brothers-in-law, Joseph St. Cyr and his wife Barbara, Paul St. Cyr, Raymond St. Cyr and his wife Barbara, Jean St. Cyr, and Oscar St. Cyr and his wife Linda; sisters-in-law, Shirley St. Cyr, Gisele Gervais and her husband Robert, Anna Maynard and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Roger was predeceased by his siblings, Dennis Parent, Armand Parent, Jeannine Buehler; and his half siblings O’Baldore Parent, Yvette Chauvin and her husband Henry, Yvon Parent and his wife Laurette and Georgette Theriault and her husband Raymond; sisters-in-laws, Mable Parent, Linda A. St. Cyr, Pauline Weber, Irene Champagne and Charlotte Parent; and brothers-in-law, Antoine St. Cyr, Rayburn Reed, Henry Champagne, Richard Buehler, John Maynard, Norman Weber, and Leo St. Cyr.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5-8:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Enosburg.
For those who wish, contributions in Roger’s memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, P.O. Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or the Enosburg Food Shelf, P.O. Box 614, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
