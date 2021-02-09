RICHFORD — Roger W. Brown, age 81, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Richford.
He was born in Richford on February 10, 1939 to the late Leon & Marjorie (Combs) Brown.
Roger grew up in Richford and as a young man served in the U.S. Army. After returning home from the service, Roger began working at Sweat-Comings in Richford. His life’s work can be found in many homes throughout the area and if you don’t own a piece of his furniture, chances are you’ve seen one. He worked for Sweat-Comings for 36 years, and after they closed he started his own furniture business — Roger’s Furniture. For many years Roger worked alongside his son, Scott and recently looked forward to their daily virtual golf matches.
He married Sandy (Demar) on December 29, 1962 and they made their home in Richford. Roger and Sandy did everything together. They cheered on the Red Sox, played cards, and enjoyed being with each other. Roger also enjoyed bass fishing. He will be remembered as the best Dad and Papa ever!
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Brown of Richford; two children, Scott Brown and his wife Gina of Richford; and Russell Brown and his wife Robin of St. Albans; two grandchildren, Allie & Carson; his siblings, Leon Brown, Roderick Brown, and Mary Jane Sherrer; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, Mollie. Roger was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Beth Wilson.
In keeping with Roger’s wishes there will be no public services.
For those who wish, contributions in Roger’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency — Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
