SWANTON - Roger P. Livingston, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
He was born in St. Albans on March 26, 1936, to the late Harold and Yvette (Messier) Livingston.
Roger graduated from St. Anne’s Academy in 1954. Roger then went on to attend technical school for the Canadian National Railway and Grand Trunk Railway. After completing technical school, Roger worked at the Central Vermont Railroad in St. Albans for 40 years. He was a Locomotive Engineer, Train Master, Road Foreman, and Rule Instructor. Roger was a resident of Swanton and an active member in the community working at the Swanton Welcome Center, The Vermont State Guard where he served as a Colonel, Swanton Museum, and a member of the Church of the Nativity. For twenty-five years Roger and Marilyn put on their “Pumpkin Fest Display” at 92 Canada Street, known as the “Pumpkin House”.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn Livingston; children, Sean Livingston and his wife Erica of Milton, Terence Livingston and his wife Maureen of Miamisburg, OH, and Paula Tarte and her husband Jeffrey of Colchester; grandchildren, Anthony, Yvonne, Hannah, Catherine, Clara, and Anna; sister, Sylvia Taylor; and several nieces & nephews. Roger was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Yvette Livingston; and siblings Richard Livingston, and Ronald Livingston.
Family and friends are invited to Roger’s life celebration to include a Mass of Christian burial on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT. Military honors will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Roger’s memory may be made to Nativity Parish Food Shelf, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
