GEORGIA — Roger L. Patriquin, a longtime area resident passed away peacefully at his home with loved ones by his side on Wednesday, April 21st, 2021.
Born in Bangor, Maine on September 21st, 1936, he was the son of the late, Wilbur H. and Louise (Hardy) Whitmore Patriquin. Roger was 84 years old.
On March 11th, 1967, Roger married Dorothy Brackett, who pre-deceased him on December 3rd, 2019. They resided in Georgia, where they maintained a small farm and raised Morgan Horses.
Roger was educated in Bangor and then went onto serve in the United States Navy for 28 years as a Senior Chief Yeoman as a recruiter. Roger was very active with the York Rite College, Past President of the Air Patrol Shrine Unit, Franklin Lodge # 4, F&AM, Past Masters Association, Life Member and Past President of Chittenden Chapter # 19, Eastern Star of Milton, Past President of Northwest Riding & Driving Club, member of the Morgan Horse Club, Knight Companion Emeritus, Knight of Red Cross Constantine, and Past President of the Gem & Mineral Club in Burlington.
Roger and Dorothy started Wayfarer Gem & Minerals and traveled the country growing their collection and meeting fellow enthusiasts. They enjoyed the winter months in Bradenton, Florida.
Survivors include his son, Arthur Patriquin and grandchildren, Julian Cunningham, Sara Porter and Maria Bourbeau. He will be missed by his friends and especially his longtime caretaker, Kristy.
A special thanks to Bayada Hospice and Kameron Escajeda, NP at the VA for the wonderful care and support given to Roger.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765. Orlando, Florida 32886.
At Roger’s request there will be no services.
Honoring and assisting with Roger’s final wishes is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
