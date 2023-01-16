FRANKLIN - Roger Harrison Wright, 73, son of the late Harrison and Geraldine (Davis) Wright, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home in Franklin with his family by side.
Roger was born at home in East Richford on September 21, 1949. In 1951, Harrison and Geraldine bought the Albert & Lenora Pratt farm on the Lake Road and moved their family to Franklin. The farm had a dairy herd of about 40 cows, some chickens, pigs and a small sugar bush with about 500 taps. In 1952, Harrison bought his first bulldozer and, as they say, so it began. In 1956, Harrison and Geraldine bought the 135 acre sugarbush of Max and Fay Magnant on the Browns Corner Road; it had about 1,500 taps. From a very young age, Roger enjoyed working the land. He could look at a bare lot and envision what it would become once he finished, as evidenced by the site of his current home.
Roger graduated from Franklin High School in 1967. Following graduation Roger enlisted on the Vermont National Guard and went to work with his parents in the business they’d established known as Wright’s Construction. Through the years Roger and his father worked for many Franklin County farmers laying drainage tile, digging manure pits and foundations for new homes, and building driveways. Each and every spring (always by Town Meeting Day) they went to sugaring. In 1993, with Harrison’s failing health, Roger took over the family business and renamed it Wright’s Excavating, Inc. Roger worked side by side with his sons, Aaron and Heath for many years. He continued working until late this past summer, when his health prevented him from operating the equipment.
He enjoyed hunting and racing of every kind. He loved “hot” cars and enjoyed his motorcycles, snowmobiles and most recently, his Ranger and General. Roger loved playing cards with his friends and going to the casino. One of his last outings was a trip to Akwesasne with his two sons. When cancer prevented him from operating his equipment, Roger took great pleasure in visiting the job sites where Heath and the WEI crew were working. If you have the opportunity to drive by Roger’s home on the North Sheldon Road, be sure to glance over at the beautiful pond Roger dug on his property. He took much solace at that pond in the past year.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 42 in Enosburg and the Franklin United Church. Roger Harrison Wright was one of a kind and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
Roger is survived by his two sons, Aaron Wright and his wife Jennifer of Bakersfield and Heath Wright and his fiancé Michelle of Sheldon; five granddaughters and one grandson; a great granddaughter and most recently, a great grandson; his sister, Polly Gadbois and her husband Dick of Franklin; his companion, Anissa; his faithful friend, hunting buddy and gambling partner, Jim Bessette; and several nieces, nephews & cousins. In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his best friend, David Underwood.
Roger’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank the medical staff at NOTCH in Enosburg, the care givers who allowed Roger to remain at home, and Franklin County Home Health Hospice staff.
Friends and family are invited to Roger’s Life Celebration to include a memorial service at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the WEI Shop, 3177 North Sheldon Road, Franklin, VT 05457. A reception will follow in the shop. Roger will be laid to rest this spring in the East Franklin Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Roger’s memory may be made to the King David Acts of Kindness Fund, 6212 VT Route 105, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or the Franklin United Church, P.O. Box 69, Franklin, VT 05457.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.