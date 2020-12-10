FRANKLIN – Roger Fournier, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his home in Franklin.
He was born in Sweetsburg, Quebec, Canada on July 24, 1946 to the late Adelard and Lucienne (Surprenant) Fournier.
Roger moved to Richford with his family at a young age. He graduated from Richford High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and met Grace “Ellie” Waterhouse. They were married on June 18th, 1966. They worked side by side for many years. Roger bought their family farm on Pidgeon Hill in 1968 from Seth Hubbard with a handshake and just $35 to his name. Years of hard work followed, and Borderview Farms has now been operating for over 50 years. Roger loved the farm life – doing chores, field work, sugaring, and cutting wood – he lived for all of it. When Roger wasn’t working, which was rare, he would enjoy going to auctions, watching a good boxing match, and going for rides.
He is survived by his children, Grace “Rena” Menard and her husband Gary of St. Charles, MO, Judi Rainville and her husband Johnny of Highgate, Emily Clough and her husband Chad of West Hartford, VT and R.J. Fournier and his wife Dawn of Franklin; grandchildren, Selena Jankiewicz and her husband Matthew, Maria Ingram and her husband Brice, Jake, Lexa and her fiancé Zack, Haley, Sadie, Luc, Keeleigh, Logan, Lillianna, Bentley, and Mason; siblings, Pauline Favreau and her husband Daniel of Franklin, Mary Jane Marchessault and her husband Gaetan of Burlington, Jack Fournier and his wife Tennie of Chesterfield, VA, Theresa Gapp of Chino, CA, Marcel Fournier of Richford, Lise Zalac and her husband Jeff of Danville, PA, Denise Dexter and her husband Bill of Rutland, and Marc Fournier of Gig Harbor, WA; siblings-in-law, Carey Hemond of Richford, Kim Waterhouse and his wife Sharon of Lewiston, ID, and Mark Waterhouse and his wife Sharon of Richford; his significant other, Kay Lafontaine of Richford; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his wife, Grace “Ellie” Fournier; his brother, John Fournier; and brother-in-law, John Waterhouse and his wife Debbie.
Friends and family are invited to Roger’s Life Celebration on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the shop on the Fournier Farm, 1000 Pidgeon Hill Rd., Franklin, VT to include visitation starting at 12:00 PM followed with a funeral service at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow on the farm.
For those who wish, contributions in Roger’s memory may be made to Franklin Fire Department, P.O. Box 172, Franklin, VT 05457.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
