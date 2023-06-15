Roger David Cohen, 81 peacefully passed away on May 29, 2023, in Post Falls, Idaho, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on February 5, 1942, in Hanover, New Hampshire. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert Cohen and Maxine Margaret Jacobs, his brother Jamie Odom, and his brother-in-law Richard Benoit. He is survived by his sisters Linda Cohen Benoit and Cori Odom.
Roger was a loving father to his four children, David Cohen (Oneida Cohen), Charlie Cohen (Chelsea Cohen), Cody Cohen (Allison Cohen), Chelsea Lloyd (Anthony Lloyd). He adored his grandchildren, Ari, Isa, Jacob, Dylan, Sydney, Barrett, Drake, Ara, Grayson, Josselyn, and Lachlan, who all knew him affectionately as Grandpa Santa. Roger is also survived by nephews, nieces, and extended family who brought joy to his life. His sister Linda was always just a phone call away, and they supported each other through the ups and downs of a lifetime together. Roger held onto his Vermont roots dearly, cherishing the times shared with his East coast family and friends.
Roger graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, Vermont in 1960. He took great pride in being a member of the Vermont boys basketball state championship team in 1959. He attended Ole Miss and served with the Air Force at Paine Field, WA from 1962 to 1965. His slogan, both then and now, was “God Bless America. Proud to be an American.” Roger also contributed to the development of the Pacific Crest Trail, which was established as a continuous trail from Mexico to Canada in 1968.
Throughout his life, Roger was a dedicated entrepreneur and successfully ran a custom cabinet business. He had a vibrant social life with many friends and actively participated in the Eagles in Post Falls, ID where he served as a Trustee and President. He leaves behind a legacy of his famous Moonshine Apple Pie, boating on Lake Coeur d’Alene, and his passion for traveling in vans. He loved the Seattle Seahawks football team and we don’t think he ever missed watching a Gonzaga basketball game.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roger’s name may be made to the Post Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles Building Improvement Fund (Attn: Sue Pederson, 209 Railroad Ave, Post Falls, ID 83854).
Rest in eternal peace, dear Roger. You will be deeply missed, but you will live on forever in our hearts.
