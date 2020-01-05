SWANTON/ST. ALBANS – Roger Alphonse Ostiguy a lifelong resident of these communities passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Our Lady of the Meadows with his family at his side.
Born is St. Albans on March 10, 1929, he was the son of the late Real L. and Marie Louise (Viens) Ostiguy. Roger was 90 years old.
On August 12, 1950, he married the love of his life, Alta Guyette, who survives him.
Roger attended Holy Angels Elementary School for eight years, and two years of Commercial Courses, graduating in 1947. Around 1955, he received his GED. His first job was at Guay’s Grocery Market, then he worked at H. P. Hood & Sons Creamery. Then in June 1947, he went to work at the CVRR, working his way to private secretary for the Central Vermont Railway. When computers came to the CVRR, he was absolutely fascinated and adapted well, retiring with 44 years of service. During his time at the railroad, he also became a deputy sheriff and part-time jailer and secretary.
He was a longtime member of the St. Jean de Baptist, and served as treasurer for the Central Vermont Railroad Retired Employees, Swanton Royal Swans and at Hawks Nest. His greatest hobby was gardening. No one could grow flowers and vegetables better than Roger. He even dabbled with photography and developing his own photos.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Alta; their children, Linda and Robert Parent, Mark and Linda Ostiguy and Pamela and Norman Parent and grandchildren, Sebastian and Amy Theberge, Jean-Pierre and Michelle Theberge, Madonne and Pam Perry, Mark and Amy Parent, Carole Parent and partner, Joanna Carroll, Sarah and Adam Hergenrother, Allison and Eric Gauthier, Cassidy Ostiguy, Chris and Leslie Kinsland, Stephanie Gagne, Heather Ostiguy and fiancé, Darwin Turcios, Corey Ostiguy, Eric and Alicia Parent, Jeremy and Melissa Parent and Melissa Parent and companion, Arum Habercorn, as well as great-grandchildren, Cayden, Mathieu, Claire, Colbey, Drew, Jackson and Brady Theberge, Sarah, Marie, Hannah and Ashley Rainville, Braylen, Gavin, Brianna and Julia Parent, Sienna, Asher and Madelyn Hergenrother, Olivia and Caleb Gauthier, Marina and Maddux Gagne, and Hailey, Cooper, Grayson and Ensley Parent.
Roger is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Germaine Guyette and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Real and Marie-Louise Ostiguy, Roger was predeceased by his son, Neil Ostiguy; in-laws, Edward and Beatrice (Bovat) Guyette; brothers, Roland and Gerald Ostiguy; sisters, Fernand Garceau and Simonne Bray and brothers and sisters-in-laws Lucille Ostiguy, Walter Garceau, Stanley Bray, Jeannine Ostiguy, Carlton Guyette, Wanita Wentworth, Geraldine Levesque, Janice and Raymond Ferland and Janet Guyette.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. Interment will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Those Planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive – Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495.
To send the Ostiguy family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Roger’s online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com .