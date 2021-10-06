Saint Albans - Roger A. Merchant, born May 15, 1934, in Duxbury, Vermont and a longtime resident of Franklin County passed away October 4th, 2021, due to complications related to Parkinson’s Disease and COVID.
Born to Gurden and Stella (Hills) Merchant, Roger grew up in Duxbury and joined the US Marine Corps before marrying his wife of 65 years, Barbara (O’Brien) Merchant. Each a half of a perfect whole, this remarkable team raised a family, owned numerous local businesses, enjoyed more than 20 years of retirement and, most importantly, created a life and home filled with love for each other and for their family. Their inspiring commitment to each other will forever be our example of a unique and cohesive, remarkable and inspiring, truly heart-warming marriage.
A man of few words, Roger will be most remembered for his deep and undying love for his family, his sense of humor, integrity and professionalism. We could not have wished for a more loving and caring husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, co-worker or friend. Special skills included lawn mower acrobatics and an uncanny ability to find an ice cream stand wherever in the world they travelled.
Roger is survived by his wife Barbara (Bobbi), his son Todd and his wife Linda (Collins) of Fairfield, his daughter Jori and her husband Scott Dean of Swanton, two priceless grandchildren, Trevor and his wife Kelsey of Spring Creek, NV and Amanda of Randolph, ME, one precious great grandchild, Franni, his two brothers, Robert and his wife Mary of Barre and his younger brother Gary of St. Albans as well as many cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Roger was pre-deceased by his parents Stella and Gurden, a nephew Michael Merchant, his mother and father-in-law Anna and Marshall O’Brien, sister-in-law Sandra Lee, brother-in-law Wayne O’Brien, niece Lisa O’Brien and most recently a nephew Troy O’Brien.
Unfortunately, in this COVID environment, we have chosen not to gather in celebration of Roger’s life, so please take this moment to share with all of us your hugs and love, your memories or your treasured stories … at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
If you choose, please consider donating to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Merchant family is the Heald Funeral Home.
