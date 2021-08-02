East Fairfield – Rodney Theodore Bushey, Sr. a longtime area resident and farmer, passed away Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 at the home of his son, surrounded by his family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, August 6th, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with the Reverend Father Maurice J. Roy officiating.
To view a complete obituary of offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
