The family of Rodney Sloan, age 72, announces that he passed away peacefully, January 04, 2022, in Saint Albans. He was born in St. Albans, November 17, 1949 to Edward and Margaret (Bushey) Sloan. Rodney worked for many years at Peerless Clothing in the maintenance department. Rodney will be remembered by our community for his many bike rides throughout St. Albans. He also enjoyed tinkering on things and fixing bikes. He is survived by his sister Rhoda Gagne of St. Albans, and a brother, Ronald Sloan of Rutland, VT, his nieces and nephews, Karen Gagne of St. Albans, Lisa Gagne (John) of Jefferson, NH, Maureen Smith of Highgate, and John Gagne (Carol). A Remembrance Gathering will be held at a later date to be determined. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Rodney may be shared with his family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
Rodney Sloan
